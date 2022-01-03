State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of South Jersey Industries worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Shares of SJI opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.