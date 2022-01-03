Stephens Boosts Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target to $57.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

ABCB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ABCB opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,637,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,904,000 after buying an additional 278,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,759,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

