STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STE. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,354,292. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $243.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $245.82.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

