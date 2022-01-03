stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064941 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.80 or 0.08087734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00075437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.03 or 0.99947891 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003060 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.