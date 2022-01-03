Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 36,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

SF stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

