Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s stock price fell 8.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93. 6,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 165,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $808.30 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $276,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Amundi bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

