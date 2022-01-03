Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,681 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,033,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $3,907,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,163 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPH opened at $14.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

