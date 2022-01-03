Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 236,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.20. 35,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $78.43.

