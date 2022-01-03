Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.1% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $19,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,350. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

