Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 880 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 514.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after buying an additional 1,702,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

