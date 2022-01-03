Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Align Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,289,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $657.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $650.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

