Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 12,051 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $377.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.