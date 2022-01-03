Summit Creek Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 164,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Addus HomeCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $93.51 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $129.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

