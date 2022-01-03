Summit Creek Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 116.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,449,000 after buying an additional 265,652 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 26.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G opened at $53.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $53.95.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

