Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after buying an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after buying an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after buying an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

CHWY opened at $58.97 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,948.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.38.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $730,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

