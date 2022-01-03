Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,825 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 473.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 134,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

