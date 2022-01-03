Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 8,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $294.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $735.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

