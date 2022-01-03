Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 367.4% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $436.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $440.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

