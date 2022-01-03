Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12,296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PAWZ opened at $79.01 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.