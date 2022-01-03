Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 518,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 216,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.47. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

