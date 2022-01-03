Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ Purchases 1,380 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.57 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

