Swiss National Bank Has $467.09 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628,470 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Applied Materials worth $467,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMAT traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

