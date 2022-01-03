Swiss National Bank Has $711.36 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950,357 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of McDonald’s worth $711,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.06.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.90. 36,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $270.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

