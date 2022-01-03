Swiss National Bank Has $762.55 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,232,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 848,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $762,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

AT&T stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. 413,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,580,559. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.