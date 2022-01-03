Swiss National Bank Has $850.70 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,966,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600,800 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Intel worth $850,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 86,904 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.39. 304,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

