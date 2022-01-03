Swiss National Bank Sells 30,600 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $360,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $459.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $431.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $470.02.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

