Swiss National Bank Sells 52,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,070,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $4.92 on Monday, hitting $597.52. 56,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $640.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $589.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

