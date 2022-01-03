Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $290.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.69.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $289.51 on Friday. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $94.23 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

