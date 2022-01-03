Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

NYSE SYF opened at $46.39 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

