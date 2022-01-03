Tacita Capital Inc Buys 750 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 2.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,965,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,851,000 after acquiring an additional 124,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.10.

Shares of BIP traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

