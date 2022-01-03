Tacita Capital Inc Purchases 257 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on BNS shares. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

