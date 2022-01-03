Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.52. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.03 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

