Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Tacita Capital Inc

Tacita Capital Inc cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,365 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,921,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,764. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $166.82 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

