Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 86.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $328.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.63 and a 200 day moving average of $367.76. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

