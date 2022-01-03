Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a growth of 422.7% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804. Telstra has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

