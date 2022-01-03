Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Up 422.7% in December

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 422.7% from the November 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

OTCMKTS:TLSYY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804. Telstra has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

