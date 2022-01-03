Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tennant by 13.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Tennant during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $81.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89. Tennant has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

