TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, TERA has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TERA has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $93,383.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00063223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.92 or 0.08037853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00075149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,067.89 or 1.00061445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007438 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

