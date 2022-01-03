Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.39 Million

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to post $867.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Teradyne reported sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.13.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,116 shares of company stock worth $4,941,210. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $104.05 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

