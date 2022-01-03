TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of TRRVF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.
About TerraVest Industries
