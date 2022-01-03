TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of TRRVF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $22.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786. TerraVest Industries has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

