Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.90 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.58 billion. Tesla reported sales of $10.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year sales of $51.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 billion to $53.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.13 billion to $82.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $139.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,196.23. 1,206,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.12. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.33, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

