Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $348,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $843.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.58.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

