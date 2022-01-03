The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160,972. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day moving average is $218.93.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

