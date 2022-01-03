The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $174.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

