The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 25,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $416.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

