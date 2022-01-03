The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185,800 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Home Depot worth $1,380,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 172.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after purchasing an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,888,000 after purchasing an additional 468,569 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $410.35. The company had a trading volume of 54,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.80. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $428.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

