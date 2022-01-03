The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629,763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $206,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 21,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 766,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $415.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

