The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

