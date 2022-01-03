The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by 68.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $48.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.78. New York Times has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New York Times stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NYT. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.