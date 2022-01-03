The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 703,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,434 shares during the period. The Shyft Group makes up about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $26,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 55,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

